Food for—squirrels?

Posted on 28 February 2020.


We know February is birdfeeding month, but it looks like this squirrel decided the birds didn’t need it. In the photo above, he’s helping himself to a good dose of Vitamin C via some oranges that Mike DeGroot, of Cedar Springs, put out for the birds.

“He put them out for the birds but they ignored them so the squirrels took over,” said Mike’s wife, Deb. “It was a hoot!”

Thanks so much for sending us your photo! 

If you have a wildlife photo you’d like to send, email it to news@cedarspringspost.com with info on what’s happening in it, where it was taken, and who took the photo.

