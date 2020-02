Each winter we ask readers to send us their winter fun photos—snowmen, snow sculptures, kids sledding, skating, etc.—to brighten up these dreary winter days. This week we have Mason Jandron, 3, and Ryan Jandron, 5, of Cedar Springs, and their cute little snowman, which they built when we got some snow last month. The brothers did a great job! Thanks for sending us your photo!

Please note that we print winter fun photos as space allows.