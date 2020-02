200215-N-HR150-1077 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 15, 2020) – Chief Master-at-Arms Seth Larson, from Sparta, Michigan, participates in a live-fire training exercise on the flight deck of U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

