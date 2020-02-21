Firefighter promoted to lieutenant





L to R: Lt. Ben Robinson, Fire Chief Jeff Drake.





Solon Fire Department recently promoted Ben Robinson to the position of Lieutenant on February 11 at the Solon Township Board, meeting effective immediately.

Ben moved to Solon Township five years ago with his wife, Elizabeth, due to a job relocation with Gill Industries, where he is employed full time as a welding engineer. Ben and his wife enjoy spending time with their horses for leisure. Ben has seven years of fire service experience including Jerusalem Township, Ohio and Courtland Township, Michigan, prior to Solon Fire Department.



