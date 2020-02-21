Cedar Springs woman dies in crash





A Cedar Springs woman died last weekend when her car rolled on US-131 in the early hours of the morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred on Saturday, February 15, at 3:59 a.m. on northbound US-131 north of 6 Mile Rd, in Plainfield Township. The preliminary investigation showed that only one vehicle was involved.

A Chevrolet Cruze had been reported as driving recklessly shortly before the crash, then ran off the roadway and rolled multiple times. The only person in the vehicle was the driver, identified as Monique Gabrielle Wilks, 22, of Cedar Springs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.