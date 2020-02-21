A $10,000 reward offered for armed bank robber

The FBI’s Detroit Division, Grand Rapids Resident Agency, and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate the subject responsible for an armed bank robbery in Cedar Springs.







The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

At approximately 5:55 p.m., on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, the robber entered the Chase Bank located at 7 South Main Street, Cedar Springs, Michigan, displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, jumped over the counter and demanded the employees give him access to the vault. While the robber kept employees at gunpoint, the bank manager opened the vault. The robber put the money into a black backpack and fled the bank on foot.

The subject is described as a black male in his twenties, approximately five feet nine to five feet eleven inches tall, wearing white tennis shoes, gray shorts, blue or purple hooded sweatshirt, blue face covering, and black and gray gloves.

Again, the FBI and Kent County Sheriff’s Department are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for this armed bank robbery. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer, (616) 774-2345, or share what they know at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The wanted poster can be found at: https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov/robbers-container/2020-02-12.2631175467.