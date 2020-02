Pictured from left to right: Donna Clark, Turner Powell, Rep. Mark Huizenga, and City Councilor Rose Powell. Courtesy photo.





Rep. Mark Huizenga donated a new Michigan state flag to the Cedar Springs Public Library on Saturday, February 8.

“Ours was tattered,” explained Library Director Donna Clark.

It will replace the one donated by Sen. Peter MacGregor in July 2018. The American Legion will retire the old one.

On hand for the donation was Clark, City Councilor Rose Powell, her grandson Turner Powell, who attends Creative Technologies Academy, and Rep. Huizenga.