Help grow the library

Deb Norkus, of Cedar Springs, standing by the Giving Tree with a new book. Courtesy photo



Did you know you could help the Cedar Springs Public Library grow by purchasing a book? And you can even be the first one to read it!

The library recently set up a “Giving Tree” with front covers of books. Just select a book from the tree and pay for it at the front desk. Your name will be printed inside the book, and your donation is tax deductible. They will let you know when the book arrives, so that you can check it out.

February’s featured genre is romance and inspirational books.

For more info, stop in to the library at the corner of Main and W. Maple Street.