Fundraisers for teen cancer patient

The Cedar Springs Athletic department and the Boys Basketball team are currently doing a couple of fundraisers to benefit Ryan Smith, a senior basketball player. Ryan is currently in the hospital recovering from the removal of a large sarcoma (cancer) tumor from his skull. Ryan and his family have many needs, specifically the need for prayer, but financial support is also beneficial. Ryan is a beloved student at Cedar Springs and the following are ways in which you can show the family financial support.

Cedar Springs basketball team in their #ryanstrong shirts visiting Ryan the night before surgery. Courtesy photo.



First off, the basketball team is selling black and gold #ryanstrong shirts that can be ordered from a boys’ basketball player, the Athletic Office, or your final chance to order will be at this Friday (Feb 14) night’s basketball game. Order forms will be at the ticket table. Shirts are $10 upon placing the order.

Additionally, Senior Night on February 28 for our Varsity Boys’ and Girls’ Games are sure to be an emotional time. Part of this night will be honoring Ryan, and hopefully, everyone will have on their #ryanstrong shirts. Varsity Girls will play at 5:30, Boys at 7:00 p.m. On this night, we have planned a special benefit dinner in conjunction with Nonno’s Homestyle Italian & Pizzeria in town. They will be serving $10 spaghetti dinners in the High School cafeteria (dine-in or take-out) for $10 (includes garlic bread and dessert) with proceeds benefitting Ryan’s cause. Additional fundraising events will be planned throughout the night, as well as honoring all of our basketball seniors.

Spaghetti Dinner tickets can be purchased at the ticket table to basketball games, in the athletic office, or you can ask a basketball player if they have any for sale. Additionally, limited number of walk-up sales will be available. Dinner will be served from 5-7:15 p.m. on February 28.

Thanks in advance for supporting Ryan through your prayers, and any participation in the above fundraisers.

