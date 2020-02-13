The Cedar Springs Library hosted a Coffee 101 event on Saturday, February 1, where attendees took time to “smell the coffee” and “espresso” themselves.

Courtesy photos



Twenty-four adults and teens learned about different types of coffee, preparation methods and put their taste buds to the test sharing several unique blends, thanks to John and Jenna Guiterrez of Cedar Springs, and their expertise and passion for coffee! They couple also shared their goal of being able to have a start-up coffee business in a couple of years and offered their email to any who want to talk more about coffee or swap ideas at RollingBeanRoasterie@cheerful.com.