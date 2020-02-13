Cheer claims 4th OK White championship

The Varsity Competitive Cheer team won their fourth straight OK White Conference Championship. Courtesy photo.



The Cedar Springs Competitive Cheer program closes out the regular 2020 season by dominating the mat at conference finals on February 5th at Cedar Springs High School and claiming the OK White Conference Title for the fourth consecutive year.

The Varsity squad performed strongly and crushed their opponents by earning a combined round three score of 762.42, a whopping 27.76 points higher than the second-place team. The JV Lady Red Hawks also earned strong scores and ended the meet with a combined round three score of 587.

The evening also honored the eight seniors of the team, whose hard work and leadership has been instrumental to the team’s success thus far: Zoe Castor, Olivia Esquivel, Tressa Hall, Rylee Kinzinger, Alexis Lee, Paige Pierson, Cory Shaffer and Morgan Symon. Many of these talented female athletes have been a part of the cheer program since they were young flag football cheerleaders. Best wishes to you all in your future endeavors!

This Saturday, the squads will compete in the Delta Plex invitational. Post-season competition begins next week as the top teams from each conference in District 11 advance to District finals on February 21st at St John’s High School with a start time of 6pm. Let’s fill the stands and cheer the girls on to victory!

