Wolverine Worldwide takes next step to address PFAS contamination

Consent Decree formalizes tentative agreement reached in December; public forum to be held at Rockford High School on February 10.

This photo taken in June 2018 shows foam on the Rogue River that contained PFAS. A health advisory was then put out telling people to avoid it and to not swallow it.



Wolverine Worldwide announced this week it has entered into a Consent Decree with the State of Michigan, Plainfield Charter Township, and Algoma Township, which formalizes the tentative agreement previously announced by the parties in December.

This Consent Decree includes several steps Wolverine is taking to ensure long-term water quality and continued environmental remediation in and around its hometown, including providing $69.5 million toward the extension of municipal water to more than 1,000 area properties.

“We are pleased to reach a Consent Decree and move forward with our efforts on behalf of the community,” said Blake W. Krueger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Wolverine Worldwide. “We have said from the beginning we are committed to being part of comprehensive water quality solutions for our friends, families, and neighbors, and this agreement provides the right framework for that to occur.”

Wolverine’s Comprehensive Action Plan

Wolverine outlined a comprehensive action plan in December, which builds on its efforts already undertaken. This plan is described fully in the Consent Decree, which is available at www.WeAreWolverine.com, and includes Wolverine providing $69.5 million over a multi-year period towards the extension of Plainfield Township’s municipal water system to more than 1,000 properties in Algoma and Plainfield Townships, including all hookup and connection fees that homeowners typically pay on their own.

In addition to funding an extension of municipal water, Wolverine’s plan includes continued maintenance of the filters it has installed for certain homeowners, and resampling certain residential wells for PFAS. Under the Consent Decree, Wolverine will also continue its environmental remediation efforts, including the cleanup and groundwater filtration system already underway at its former tannery site, a feasibility study at its House Street site, and investigations to further assess the presence of PFAS in groundwater.

Public comment period

Wolverine joined the other parties in proposing a period for the public to comment on the Consent Decree before it is submitted to U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff for approval. Comments can be submitted by e-mail to AG-WolverineCD@michigan.gov, or in person at a public forum to be held by the State from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, at Rockford High School.

Wolverine’s Next Steps

Over the coming months, Wolverine said they will continue to work on behalf of its friends, families, and neighbors in the community, while collaborating with regulators on next steps. During that work, additional information will be posted on the Company's blog, www.WeAreWolverine.com.






