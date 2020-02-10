PJ Story time at the Library

Kids enjoyed a craft at PJ Story time. Courtesy photo.



Kids and adults enjoyed stories, singing and other activities at PJ Story time. Courtesy photo.



Over 25 adults and 30 children enjoyed the Cedar Springs Library on the evening of January 24 for PJ Story time. It was great seeing so many dads, moms turn out for the evening after work! Families enjoyed an evening of preschool stories, singing and dancing and celebrating the joy of children. A scavenger hunt was just the right puzzle and a craft finished the evening off with the feeling of accomplishment. The best part? When it was time to go home, kiddos were happy, full of cookies and milk, and were dressed for bed!

The Library’s next elementary program is “Snow Much Fun” on Saturday, February 8 from 1-2 p.m.