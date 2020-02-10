web analytics

How do you read your newspaper?

Posted on 10 February 2020.

Sean Murphy, of Cedar Springs, sent us this photo of his son, Zachary, age 11, reading the Cedar Springs Post. 

“He likes to read the paper with his chocolate milk,” wrote Sean. 

Thanks so much, Sean, for sending us the photo! We are glad he likes to read the Post!

What about the rest of you? How do you like to read your Post? Let us know! Send us an email telling us, and include a photo of you reading the Post. We will print as space allows. Send to news@cedarspringspost.com, or message us on Facebook.

