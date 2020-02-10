Drug dealer convicted in Solon resident’s death

A Wyoming man will be facing a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison after he was convicted in federal court last week on six drug trafficking charges—one which included distributing fetanyl resulting in death.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge, Anthony Michael Assfy, 29, of Wyoming, was found guilty of all charges after a three-day trial. The charges included distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, distribution of heroin and crack cocaine (three counts), and possession with intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.

The evidence showed that on August 29, 2018, Assfy sold the fetanyl to a Solon Township resident who thought it was heroin. The person then took the fetanyl and died of an overdose.

Prosecutors did not release the name of the overdose victim.

When the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (KANET) arrived on the overdose scene, they found evidence that indicated Assfy was the decedent’s dealer. So they posed as the victim and set up a purchase of narcotics from Assfy on August 30, 2018. Assfy arrived at the Grand Rapids deal site and was arrested by law enforcement. In addition to the fentanyl that Assfy intended to deliver to the decedent, law enforcement discovered another 36 grams of fentanyl and nearly 4 grams of crack cocaine concealed on Assfy’s person upon booking him into the Kent County Jail.

The suspect posted bail on the state charges, but then went on to continue to deal heroin and crack. He was charged for distributing heroin and crack cocaine to a law enforcement agent on three occasions during this time frame. On November 13, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence that Assfy used as a deal location. Law enforcement seized another 19 grams of heroin and some crack cocaine, for which Assfy was charged.

“Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 80–100 times more potent than morphine and is cheap to produce,” said U.S. Attorney Birge. “We are increasingly seeing fentanyl mixed together with heroin or fentanyl being passed off as heroin in our West Michigan communities. Due to fentanyl’s potency, ingestion is often deadly. My office is committed to prosecuting drug dealers that cause deaths to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anthony Assfy’s sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for June 8, 2020 before Chief Judge Robert J. Jonker. He faces a mandatory minimum term of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.

This case was investigated by KANET, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, the

Kentwood Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vito S. Solitro and Joel S. Fauson.