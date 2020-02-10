web analytics

CTA teacher named WGVU’s Cool Teacher

Mr. Justin Harding with student Kirstin Willis, who nominated him for the Cool Teacher Award.

Creative Technologies Academy’s middle school teacher Justin Harding was recently recognized with WGVU’s Cool Teacher Award. Mr. Harding was nominated by CTA student Kirstin Willis. 

The Cool Teacher Award is bestowed on dedicated, creative, and resourceful teachers who work hard to have a positive impact in the lives of their students and within their communities.

WGVU visited Mr. Harding’s classroom to film him in action with his students, where he makes everyday learning an adventure. This feature aired on WGVU and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQws5GyxBTE&feature=youtu.be. When Harding was asked by WGVU what advice he would give to fellow teachers, his response was, “My teaching tip is to build relationships. It’s the most important part about teaching.”

Congratulations to Justin Harding on winning the Cool Teacher award!

