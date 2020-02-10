Cedar grad named to Oakland University Hall of Honor

Katie Wolfe Trolla is part of the Hall of Honor Class of 2020 at Oakland University.

Courtesy photo.



Katie (Wolfe) Trolla, a 1998 Cedar Springs graduate and a graduate of Oakland University has been named to Oakland’s Hollie L. Lepley Hall of Honor class of 2020. Wolfe was a member of the Oakland women’s basketball team from 1998-2003.

The Cedar Springs, Mich. native earned All-American honors in 2001 and became just the second person in Mid-Con history to earn all league honors all four seasons.

Wolfe enjoyed a very successful career at Oakland, tallying 2,065 points to rank third on Oakland’s all-time list. She also appears on 10 other career lists, including ranking first in free throws made, amassing 509. Wolfe also holds the all-time record for free throws in a game, sinking 17 against Niagara on Nov. 25, 2001.

Wolfe led the Golden Grizzlies to the NCAA Tournament in 2002 after claiming the program’s first ever Mid-Con tournament title, and was named to the league’s all-tournament team for her performance. One year prior, Wolfe was a Kodak All-America honorable mention selection as a sophomore and registered double figures in 28 of the team’s 30 games that year.

After redshirting the 1998-99 season, Wolfe was named the Mid-Con’s Newcomer and Freshman of the Year after starting all 29 games for Oakland while ranking second on the team and third in the conference with 17.3 points per game. For her career, Wolfe averaged 17.5 ppg to tie for fourth in Oakland’s record book and rank fifth in conference history.

Wolfe played professionally in Denmark and Iceland for two years before a knee injury brought a halt to her playing career and brought her back to the U.S. where she went on to join the Oakland women’s basketball staff in 2005.

Katie answered some questions in a press release sent out by the university.

What does being inducted to the Hall of Honor mean to you?

“It’s an incredible honor to be inducted to the Hall of Honor. When you are part of a collegiate team you work hard every day and just pray it’s enough to help your team win some games and even Championships if you’re lucky,” said Katie.

What does Oakland mean to you?

“Oakland was family, my home for many years. I watched the University grow year after year. I spent 12 years of my life as a player and coach and wouldn’t trade those years for anything,” she said.

What is your favorite Oakland memory?

“Obviously winning the Post Season Conference Championship and playing Vanderbilt in the first round of the NCAA tournament will be a memory I will never forget. There were so many memories made at team Christmas parties, team dinners, long bus trips, layovers at the airport, the list is never ending!”

What does your sport mean to you?

“Basketball was my life. The sport allowed me to travel all around the world, create friendships and memories of a lifetime. I loved competing, I loved being part of a team, basketball just brought me joy and happiness. It still does.”

What did you do after your Oakland experience?

“Life after Oakland Basketball….more Basketball ha. Played two years professionally overseas in Denmark and Iceland. Tore my ACL while playing in Iceland, got surgery, stopped playing professionally and was hired as an assistant basketball coach at Oakland in 2005. Coached for 7 years. Had my first son the last year of coaching (2012) and then decided to be a stay home mom. I have an 8-year-old son Lincoln, 7-year-old son Jaxson and a 3-year-old daughter Reagan. Married to Joe. We lived in Rochester as a family until 2017 then we moved to Rockford, MI where we currently live.”

This year’s induction ceremony took place on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Auburn Hills Marriott Pontiac.

Katie is the daughter of Tim and Sue Wolfe, of Cedar Springs.