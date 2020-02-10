City Hall Corner

Busy busy small town Cedar Springs

by Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

During the 2019 Red Flannel Festival, I was approached by somebody who hadn’t been in town for 5 years and they put it perfectly and succinctly when they said: “Boy, things sure have changed in Cedar.”

The last several years have seen lots of positive changes in Cedar Springs, the new library and amphitheater building, new sidewalks, newly built homes, lots of new businesses and changes in leadership at both the school district and the city government. With all of the changes that have occurred over the last couple of years, I think that it is important to keep the public informed about various other projects being worked on in the City. Some of the things going on in the City include:

Cedar Springs Dental at 20 East Church St. is in site plan review to enlarge the size of their building.

O’Reilly Auto Parts is in site plan review to build a new store at 4288 17 Mile Road (south of the Taco Bell).

Kent County just announced a $12.5 million dollar, 30,000 square foot facility at 4233 17 Mile Road (between Taco Bell and Advanced Auto) which will house police operations and health clinic services, expected to open in late 2021.

The Cedar Springs New Fire Station is accepting bids and should break ground this year with an anticipated Spring 2021 opening.

The Cedar Springs West Street project to develop a business park is currently in engineering and expected to break ground and finish in Fall, 2020.

The Holiday Inn Express being built on White Creek Ave. expects to open May 15th, 2020.

City Hall is working with the Downtown Development Authority and supporting sponsors to develop a summer music and entertainment series to be played at the Heart of Cedar Springs Amphitheater starting in June, 2020.

City Hall is trying to design and arrange for funding for a dog park in Riggle Park and for a new basketball court in Morley Park.

The City Council has asked to see an ordinance to review that would allow marijuana businesses to operate in the City.

The City is again looking forward to the “Run Michigan Cheap” folks for their runs on June 27th and a local group is working on developing a large bicycle race with music and beer.

City Hall is trying to identify a good location and funding for a splash pad in the city (splash pads are surprisingly expensive and hard to find a good location for).

City Hall is working with the Community Building Development team to design, fund and install a natural playground in the Heart of Cedar Springs (near the amphitheater).

The Downtown Development Authority is reviewing options for public art in the downtown, including options such as a wall mural or sculptures.

The Downtown Development Authority is looking at options for new trash cans and benches to line Main St. to update the streetscape and Main St. image.

Second St. is scheduled for resurfacing similar to what was done on First St. in 2019. Several blocks of local streets will also be resurfaced in 2020.

In 2021, the Main Street Bridge between Pine St. and Oak St. is expected to be rebuilt. This is likely to cause significant rerouting around the area for a lengthy period of time.

In 2023, Main Street from Church St. north to 18 Mile (minus the bridge area) will be resurfaced. This project should only take a couple of days.

Lots of other good stuff going on but these are some of the highlights. If you have questions, thoughts or concerns about any of these projects or other things going on in the City, feel free to contact me at manager@cityofcedarsprings.org