from CSHS Musical facebook page





Reviewed by Tom Noreen

The Cedar Springs High School Musical Productions has done it again with their performance of Shrek The Musical. Every aspect of the musical was well done. I sat in the front row and you could see that every one of the actors put their heart and soul into the performance. The choreography was great, especially the tap number.

In her Director’s Notes, Rebecca Casavant said, “This by far the biggest show I have ever directed. We have hundreds of light and sound cues and over 200 costumes, wigs, and props.” During intermission I talked with Justin Harnden, Technical Director and head of the high school Drama Department. He said that, “This was the most stressful production with all of the light and sound cues to track plus more wireless microphones that we’ve ever used before.” He went on to say, “I am impressed with Gabe Park as Shrek. He is the best male vocalist I’ve seen in my 17 years in Cedar Springs.”

Park looked and sounded like Shrek. He was impressive and he could sing. Martin Yakes did a great job as the annoying Donkey. Kaeleigh Casavant played Fiona well. Nathanial Hackbardt did justice to the half-pint Lord Farquaad and Rylie Tate a good job of portraying the Dragon. Everyone did fantastic.

If you get a chance to see it, this coming weekend, February 7-9, do it.