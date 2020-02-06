January 2020 Middle School Students of the Month﻿





First row: Domanic White, Liam Rich, Raven Middleton, Caelun Conley, Alecia Alber, Kylee Northrop, Kathryn Pellerito, Gracie Balkema, Jonathan Cox, Ian Vanderlugt Second row: Neil Myers, Marshall Proctor, Brody Nichols, Devin Jobson, Nate Robinson, Nolan Myers, Izzy Nelson, Emma Smith, Katelyn Johnson, Shylee Fletcher, Abby Radebach, Hannah Grice Absent: Keira Afton, Kailyn O’Downd, Josh Trendt





Cedar Trails Elementary

“The Trail to Success Starts Here”

PreK Parent Information Meeting

February 11, 2020 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

in the Cedar Trails Multi-Purpose Room

PreK enrollment opens on 2/17/2020

Young 5/Kindergarten Parent Information Meeting

February 25, 2020 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

in the Cedar Trails Multi-Purpose Room

Young 5/Kindergarten Enrollment opens 3/2/2020

Beach Elementary

Mrs. Elenbaas’ 3rd grade class entered a sweepstakes through Scholastic for the book “The Binder of Doom” Book 1 signed by the author Troy Cummings. The kids were so excited to be chosen as the winners!

Cedar View Elementary

Collaborative Lava Experiment with Mrs. Baas’ and Mrs. Sewell’s classes. Cone vs. Shield Volcanoes.

Board of Education meetings

Cedar Springs Public Schools Board of Education meetings are open to the Public!

2020 Board Meeting Dates:

February 10, 2020 – 6:45 p.m.

February 24, 2020 – 6:15 p.m.

March 9, 2020 – 6:45 p.m.

March 23, 2020 – 6:15 p.m.

April 13, 2020 – 6:45 p.m.

April 27, 2020 – 6:15 p.m.

May 11, 2020 – 6:45 p.m.

June 8, 2020 – 6:45 p.m.

June 22, 2020 – 6:15 p.m.

Regular Board meetings are held on the 2nd Monday of the Month.

Work Session Board meetings are held on the 4th Monday of the Month. (unless otherwise noted)

These meeting are held at the Hilltop Community Building, 3rd Floor, Board Room, 204 E Muskegon Street, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Regular Meetings begin at 6:45 p.m.

Work Session Meetings begin at 6:15 p.m.

On every agenda, there is an item designated as Public Comment. The Board president will ask if there are any individuals wishing to address the Board in the audience.

Indoor Walking is going on Now





Red Hawk Elementary will open their doors to all community members who would like to walk the halls. Monday through Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

If Cedar Springs Public Schools is closed due to inclement weather, holiday or no school scheduled, walking is canceled that day. For inclement weather school closings, please stay tuned to your local TV Station listings.

2019-2020School Calendar

February 7 Student Early Release

February 14 No School for Students

February 17 – 18 Mid-Winter Break

March 6 Student Early Release

March 20 Student Early Release

April 3 No School for Students

April 6-10 Spring Break

April 24 Student Early Release

May 1 Student Early Release

May 15 Student Early Release

May 22 No School – Snow Day Make-Up Day

May 25 Memorial Day Break

June 1 Student Early Release – CSHS ONLY

June 2 Student Early Release – CSHS ONLY

June 3 Student Early Release – CSHS ONLY

June 3 Last Day for Students

June 4, 5, 8, 9, Snow Day Make-Up Days

A message from our Superintendent

Cedar Springs Public Schools will once again be mailing quarterly newsletters to its residents. Three recent surveys of parents and community members have indicated the need to provide more information about the District to the people who call Cedar Springs home. The quarterly updates will primarily showcase the accomplishments of our students and staff. It will also contain updates on various projects throughout the District.

Improving the impact of District communication is at the core of four out of seventeen growth goals found in our strategic plan. Our District strategic plan is called FLIGHT Plan 1.0. FLIGHT stands for Focused Learners Imagining Greater Heights Together. Based on the input we received when drafting FLIGHT Plan 1.0, healthy communication is found at the heart of the majority of our improvement initiatives. In addition to the quarterly updates that are printed and mailed to District residents, we will continue to develop ten electronic updates annually. These updates will be posted on our website and sent out to parents and community members via email. If you are interested in being added to the list of people receiving an electronic update, please send an email to newsletter@csredhawks.org, and we will add you to our electronic mailing list.

Cedar Springs Public Schools is getting stronger each day as a result of the willingness of our students, parents, community members, and staff to put their ideas on the table for consideration. Members of the Cedar Springs community are sharing a rich collection of feedback that is shaping our work. We are listening.

With respect and appreciation, Scott B. Smith, Superintendent