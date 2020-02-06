Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

theTable at The Springs Church

Feb.6,13,20,27: Meals are served every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at The Springs Church on the corner of Oak and Grant. All are welcome to theTable to enjoy this meal that is being shared with us! #tfn

2nd Chance Acoustic Jam

Feb. 7,14: 2nd Chance will be having an Acoustic Jam fundraiser hosted by the Gitchel’s every Friday from 6 to 9 pm. The first Friday of each month will be a Potluck. It will be at 2nd Chance School at 810 – 17 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs (corner of 17 Mile and Olin Lakes Road). 2nd Chance would love to have you join us for an evening of playing with or listening to awesome musicians and support 2nd Chance School at this fundraiser. $4 donation at the door – 15 and under are free. Food and drinks available for purchase. 2 jam rooms available and the stage. Proceeds go to 2nd Chance School. If you have questions, call 231-856-3648 or 616-293-2150. See you there! #6,7b

Heart to Heart Craft Party at KDL

Feb. 8: Roses are red, violets are blue, join our Valentine event, just for you! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with snacks and crafts. Saturday, February 8th at 10:30 am, Nelson Township/Sand Lake KDL Branch, 88 Eighth St. #6

Valentine’s Snowshoeing at HCNC

Feb. 15: Bundle up for a candle lit snow shoe walk on Saturday, February 15th at 6:30 pm. Enjoy a guided walk to our bonfire where hot beverages and s’mores await you. If the snow decides not to show, this will be a trail walk. All ages welcome. Snow shoes provided. Members $3/Nonmembers $5. Registration is requested to ensure enough supplies for all attendees. www.HowardChristensen.org. #6,7p