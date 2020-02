A family sat down to eat. After a couple of minutes the little boy asked his father, “Dad, are bugs good to eat?”

“That’s disgusting,” said his father. “Don’t talk about things like that over dinner.”

After dinner the father spoke to the boy again. “Now, son, what did you want to ask me?”

“Oh, nothing,” the boy said. “There was a bug in your stew, but now it’s gone.”