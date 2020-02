Mecosta County Deputies are looking to identify the man who spent almost $10,000 at three stores in the Big Rapids area last week using cards that didn’t belong to him.

Police took the complaint of credit card fraud on January 22, 2020. Credit cards were used at Walmart, Meijer and Lowes totaling almost $10,000. Anyone with information in the identification of the subject below, please contact Deputy Jared Christensen at the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150.