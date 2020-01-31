Library staff receives CPR training





Library staff underwent emergency training and received an AED. From L to R: Cassandra Hall and baby Jason; Mark Fankhauser; Melissa Dubridge; Library Director Donna Clark; Laura Parks; Doug Christensen; Shannon Rip; Kathy Prokopy; Matt Schievink.



The staff at the Cedar Springs Library were delighted to find out about the “Student Emergency Response Coalition,” a non-profit organization founded by Kevin McGraw. It is made up of some local firefighters and others, who make it their business to see that local schools receive CPR training and even an AED machine, if possible. The group has been mainly working with the schools in the inner City of Grand Rapids but are also heading North. They have worked with schools in Sparta, Belding, Comstock Park, and now with Cedar Springs Public Schools. They envision working also with schools in Montcalm and Mecosta Counties.

On Thursday, January 23, they made it all the way to Cedar Springs. Former President of SERC, Matthew Schievink, also a local firefighter for Solon Township, came to train and certify seven Library staff members, assisted by none other than Grand Rapids Firefighter Mark Fankhauser, also a citizen of Cedar Springs and a former Mayor.

“The hours of training seemed like minutes, it was so interesting and well-presented,” said Library Director Donna Clark. “Staff finished feeling that they were empowered to respond to an emergency situation, if it should arise, and gave Mark and Matt an A+.”

The Library Board and Clark are also thrilled that the training fulfills another key piece of the Library’s Strategic Plan. The Board and Staff said they greatly appreciate the donations of expertise, time and equipment so generously given by the Team at SERC.