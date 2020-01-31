Fifth annual spaghetti dinner/dessert auction at Solon





Days are getting longer, love is in the air and Punxsutawney Phil will soon be announcing his predictions for Spring. It’s that time of year again! Grab your sweeties (and family and friends) and shake off the winter blues at Solon Township’s Valentine/family themed event. The Fifth Annual Spaghetti Dinner/Dessert Auction will be held Friday, February 7, at Solon Township’s hall, 15185 Algoma Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at six. Monique Doolittle will be entertaining the crowd once again with her unique style and charm. The popular dessert auction, always competitive and lively, will follow with Joe Watson as auctioneer.

Proceeds will go to further fund Velzy Park’s construction. While construction is on hold for the winter, it will resume as soon as weather permits. Current projects include finishing the restroom and construction of the playground.

Tickets for the dinner can be purchased at the Township Hall Monday through Wednesday or from any park committee member. Additional tickets will likely be available at the door. For more information or to volunteer for the event, check out Solon Township’s Velzy Park on Facebook or call 696-1718 or 696-4227. Desserts can be dropped off at the hall the week of the event. Be sure to bring your appetite!

