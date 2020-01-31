Barricaded fugitive arrested

When the Michigan State Police attempted to take a man into custody last Thursday in Montcalm County, it turned into an all-day standoff.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. January 23, detectives from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Fugitive Team attempted to take a 46-year-old Ionia man into custody outside of a residence on S. Miller Rd., north of W. Muskrat Rd. in Sidney Township . The suspect was wanted for felony firearm, taking a weapon into a prison, home invasion, and a Friend of the Court warrant. When he saw police, the suspect fled back into the residence, barricaded himself inside, and indicated he was armed and may harm himself or police.

As it turned out, the suspect was the only person inside the residence during the incident.

The owner of the residence was also on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Area residents were notified of the incident and evacuated.

Troopers from the Lakeview Post and Emergency Support (ES) Team responded to the scene, established a perimeter around the residence, and began to communicate with the suspect to negotiate a peaceful surrender. The suspect exited the residence and surrendered to troopers at approximately 3:50 p.m. without further incident.

The suspect, Jerry Lee Smith, was transported from the scene to be lodged at the Newaygo Co. Jail. He was arraigned in Newaygo Co. Circuit Court last Friday, January 24 on the charge of home invasion from their county.

The MSP Lakeview Post will be seeking additional charges for what went on in Montcalm Co. on Thursday.

MSP was assisted on scene by Montcalm EMS.