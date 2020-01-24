Reward increased to $15,000 in fatal house fire





Evelyn Ware’s death was determined a homicide.





It’s been two years since 79-year-old Evelyn Ware’s body was found in the rubble left behind after her home burned in Lake County, in Leroy, Michigan. The Michigan State Police continue to seek leads in her death and a reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $15,000.

A structure fire was reported just before 6pm on January 10, 2018 at a home on Lakola Road in Ellsworth Township between 14 and 13 Mile roads. Lakola Road is also known as 240th Avenue, which is on the county line between Lake and Osceola counties. By the time first responders arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Human remains were discovered among the debris following the fire, which destroyed the home. During an autopsy at Spectrum-Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, the Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains as the 79-year-old homeowner, Evelyn Ware, and determined her death to be a homicide.

Police want to remind the public that what may seem to be a minor or insignificant piece of information can lead to a significant breakthrough in an investigation. Anyone with tips or information, or knows someone who may have information, is asked to please contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or may remain anonymous by contacting the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 231-779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234.

