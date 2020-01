Hometown Hero

Samuel Jacob Blanchard

Marine Pvt. Samuel Jacob Blanchard, of Cedar Springs, graduated in December from boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, with platoon 1100, after 13 weeks of training.

Pvt. Blanchard is currently at Camp Geiger in North Carolina for military combat training. Next he will go to Fort Lee in Virginia for MOS training as a bulk fuel specialist.

Sam is a 2019 graduate of Cedar Springs High School. His parents are Mark Blanchard, of the City of Cedar Springs, and Lisa Blanchard, of Rockford.