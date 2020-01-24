



(NAPS)—A good health reset can happen any time of the year. It simply takes a commitment to making small, sustainable changes that add up to impactful, healthy habits. Dr. Samara Sterling with The Peanut Institute says it’s best to begin by concentrating on the good habits you already follow.

“Set yourself up for success by building on the healthy things you like to do,” says Sterling. “For example, if you typically eat one serving of fruit a day, figure out a way to increase that to two servings.”

Over time, as you amp up your healthy habits, the detrimental ones tend to fade away more easily.

As part of a good health reset, Dr. Sterling recommends incorporating more protein, especially plant-based proteins, into a daily diet.

“Proteins and healthy fats make you feel fuller for longer and can help eliminate the urge to snack and consume empty calories,” explains Sterling.

Peanuts are an example of a powerful plant protein. Just one serving of peanuts delivers seven grams of protein, 19 vitamins and minerals and heart-healthy fats.

“Peanuts are categorized as a superfood because they’re nutrient-dense and deliver superior health benefits in a very small serving,” says Dr. Sterling. “If you combine superfoods, like kale and peanuts or quinoa and peanuts, you’re really maximizing your nutritional intake.”

There’s more good news because peanut butter also packs protein.

“Research has shown that the consumption of small amounts of peanuts or peanut butter has been associated with a reduced risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes,” says Sterling. “It’s easy to incorporate peanuts and peanut butter into breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

Mediterranean Grain Medley with Peanuts

3 Tbsp. peanut oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp. hot pepper flakes

½ red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow squash, diced

8 oz. snap peas

2 cups beluga lentils or brown lentils, pre-cooked

1 cup jasmine rice, pre-cooked

2-inch piece of ginger, grated

1 cup peanuts, plain, roasted

1 bunch green onions, chopped

Salt to taste

Lime juice to taste

Cilantro as garnish

Heat a sauté pan and add peanut oil. Add garlic and pepper flakes, cook for 30 seconds. Add bell pepper and squash, sauté for 3–4 minutes. Add snap peas, cook for an additional minute. Add lentils, rice, ginger, lime juice and salt, mix well. Heat the grains for 1 minute then toss in the peanuts and green onions. Serve warm, enjoy!

For more delicious and healthy recipes, visit peanutinstitute.com.


