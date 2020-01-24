Check out this Japanese book collection at the C.S. Library





Yuko Roberts and many of the Japanese books she’s donated to the Cedar Springs Library. Courtesy photo.





Yuko Roberts was 29 years old when she moved to the United States with her husband, whom she met while he was in the Army and stationed in Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan where she was working. Over the years she has had 6 children, all graduates of Cedar Springs Public Schools. She was first noticed by the Cedar Springs Public Library as the Japanese person who was placing a lot of holds on books through the interlibrary loan system. Her love of books and many years of volunteering at the Cedar Springs Library landed her a job in 2004, and eventually at Kent District Library, and even a few years at the Lakeland Library Cooperative in cataloging.

Since 2007, Yuko has been purchasing Japanese-themed books for all ages, especially adult non-fiction books. This holiday season she presented the Library Board with another 32 books on several topics. She started keeping track of the books on The LibraryThing.com, where you can see all the books in her Japanese Collection housed at the Cedar Springs Library. There are 96 books cataloged over the years, many of which are donated by her, making the collection at our local library one of the finest around. There is even one baby board book about sushi.

If you are interested in the culture and beauty of Japan, or even learning Japanese, or meeting a really talented, cool Japanese person, come to the Library on a Monday or Tuesday after 4:30 p.m. In the meantime, come check out the Library’s extensive collection. Thank you, Yuko!

To see the complete list of books of their Japanese Collection, go to http://www.librarything.com/catalog/cedyr (all the books have a Japanese Collection sticker with a web address affixed on the inside cover).

