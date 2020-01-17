Yule Ball at the library





Parents and kids danced the night away at Cedar Springs Public Library’s first ever Yule Ball last Friday, Jan. 10. Courtesy photo.





Yummy snacks were part of the fun at the Yule Ball. Courtesy photo.





The Cedar Springs Public Library had their first fancy Yule Ball event this past Friday, January 10. Over 50 adults and children came to dance the evening away to the music of DJ Joey Shamoon of Midwest Entertainment.

“Everyone had a ball!” said Librarian Donna Clark.

Youth attending also had fun playing “Minute-to-Win-It” games, eating snacks and dressing up to look their very best. The program was a success gauging by the smiles, laughs and memories made.

The Library’s next family-friendly event is a PJ Movie Night on Friday, February 21, from 6-8 p.m.

