The Post travels to Shipshewana





Rose and Jerry Bowman of Cedar Springs went to see the internationally known Irish tenor singer Danny O’Donnell in Shipshewana, Indiana over the Christmas holidays.

“Danny put on a very thoughtful and long two part production of old time favorite songs and Christmas songs,” wrote Jerry. “After the end of the show Danny was very thoughtful to meet with us for a Post newspaper picture showing his warm personality with a kiss on my wife’s cheek!”

That sounds like a fun! Thank you for taking us with you!

