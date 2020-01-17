Rise Up Church holds grand opening





Pastor Jon Huizenga closes the service with a blessing. Courtesy photo.





The weather kept them guessing but Sunday, January 12 turned out to be a fine day for a grand opening of a new church in Cedar Springs named Rise Up Church.

Volunteer offers one more snack for the road. Courtesy photo.





“It was a wonderful day,” said Dave Van Harten, of Cedar Springs, a “launch team” participant who has been helping to develop the new church since early last year.

Rise Up Church has been holding weekly launch team gatherings, monthly invitation events, and monthly community engagement activities since early last year in order to invite people to get involved and to discern how they might join the city and the city’s people in helpful ways.

Launch team Dave Van Harten interacting with attendees. Courtesy photo.





Sunday’s grand opening at Cedar Springs Middle School at the corner 16 Mile and Northland Drive marked the beginning of every-Sunday worship services for the new church. Worship services will now be weekly at 10 a.m. at the school. Pastor Jon Huizenga invites Cedar Springs area residents to “come and help us become a community of love in the name of Jesus, in and with and among all the people of Cedar Springs.”

