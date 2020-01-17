Board of Ed selects officers





Cedar Springs Board of Education members include: back row (L to R): Matt Shoffner, Trent Gilmore and Jeff Rivard; middle row (L to R): Traci Slager and Mistie Bowser; and front row (L to R): Shannon Vanderhyde and Heidi Reed.





By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Board of Education held their annual organizational meeting on Monday, January 13.

The board selected the same officers to serve this year as last year: President is Heidi Reed, Vice President is Matt Shoffner, Treasurer is Trent Gilmore, and Secretary is Traci Slager. Rounding out the board are trustees Jeff Rivard, Shannon Vanderhyde, and Mistie Bowser.

The remaining meeting dates for the 2019-20 school year are January 25,* February 8, 22,* March 8, 22,* April 12, 26*, May 10, June 14, 2*. *Dates are a work session.

Meetings are held at the Hilltop Community Building, 3rd Floor Board Room and all are open to the public.

Regular meetings will begin at 6:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted and work sessions will begin at 6:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

To learn more about your Board of Education representatives, go to http://www.csredhawks.org/District/Board-of-Education/Meet-our-Board/index.html and on the left side, scroll down and click on their individual names.

