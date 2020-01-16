Rev. Darriel Harris to speak on health, faith and justice





Rev. Darriel Harris

Plainsong Farm, whose mission is to restore lost connections between people, places and God, is sponsoring a presentation and discussion on January 30, led by The Rev. Darriel Harris of Newborn Community of Faith and Strength to Love II Farm, a community development project in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore, Maryland.

Pastor Harris is a founding member of the Black Church Food Security Network and former Director of Johns Hopkins’ Baltimore Food and Faith Project.

A Ph.D. candidate at Johns Hopkins School of PublicHealth, his expertise is in developing faith-based solutions to systemic health inequity. His work has been featured by The Atlantic magazine and Duke University’s World Food Policy Center.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, January 30, from 7-8 p.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 550 Henry Ave SE, in Grand Rapids. After Pastor Harris’s formal presentation, there will be an opportunity for questions and further discussion.

There is no cost, but registration is requested:

www.bit.ly/RevHarrisJan30 or call 616-774-2175 x111.

For more information, contact The Rev. Nurya Love Parish, Executive Director of Plainsong Farm, 6677 12 Mile Rd, Rockford, at nurya@plainsongfarm.com.