Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name and phone number for any questions we may have.

theTable at The Springs Church

Jan.16,23,30: Meals are served every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at The Springs Church on the corner of Oak and Grant. All are welcome to theTable to enjoy this meal that is being shared with us! #tfn

2nd Chance Acoustic Jam

Jan. 17: 2nd Chance will be having an Acoustic Jam fundraiser hosted by the Gitchel’s every Friday from 6 to 9 pm. The first Friday of each month will be a Potluck. It will be at 2nd Chance School at 810 – 17 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs (corner of 17 Mile and Olin Lakes Road). 2nd Chance would love to have you join us for an evening of playing with or listening to awesome musicians and support 2nd Chance School at this fundraiser. $4 donation at the door – 15 and under are free. 2 jam rooms available and the stage. Proceeds go to 2nd Chance School. If you have questions, call 231-856-3648 or 616-293-2150. See you there! #2,3b

Michigan Blood Drive

Jan. 21: Tuesday, January 21st at the Cedar Springs United Methodist Church located at 140 S. Main Cedar Springs. The drive is will go from 12:30 pm until 7 pm. To schedule an appointment visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/108177. All blood collected stays in the state of Michigan to first help your local citizens in need. #3

Coffee Class at the CS Library

Feb. 1: Coffee 101 Class at Cedar Springs Public Library – Saturday, February 1st, 11am-12pm. Come and join us for an exciting opportunity to re-experience coffee. Learn multiple brewing techniques, preparation methods, and bean selection. Share in the experience of exotic single origin coffees, freshly roasted by local micro-roasters. Take home the knowledge and confidence to experiment and re-invigorate your personal coffee experience! This program is for teens and adults. Sign up is required. Stop by or call us at 616-696-1910. #3