New addition to Veteran’s Park





This is the new addition to Veteran’s Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Oak St. Post photo by J. Reed.



By Judy Reed

If you’ve driven down Main Street just north of the library, you may have noticed a set of flagpoles on the east side of the road, just north of Cedar Creek. This piece of property is an addition to Veteran’s Memorial Park, located on Oak Street, on the south side of the creek.

The park was created and dedicated in 2008 to honor all who have served their country, and many of those who died doing it. Dan Brown, uncle to Spc. Timothy Brown, who died in combat in 2005 in Iraq, was a driving force behind the project. And it was the Brown family who bought the piece of property north of the creek and donated it to the city for an extension of the park.

That part of the park is still a work in progress. Flagpoles have recently been installed in the new addition, along with flags representing every branch of military service, and new light poles as well. They hope to put in some other type of monument or structure, possibly a tank, but don’t have those details finalized.