MCC board seeks trustee candidates





SIDNEY – The Montcalm Community College Board of Trustees seeks candidates to fill a trustee position.

The position held by Roger Thelen, of Stanton, who has served as a trustee since 2003, was vacated Dec. 31, 2019. Thelen recently was appointed as interim superintendent of the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District from Jan. 1 through June 30 of this year and resigned from the MCC Board of Trustees to focus on this role and spend time with his family.

The MCC Board of Trustees will appoint an individual to serve in the vacant position until December 2020.

Qualified voters residing in MCC’s district are eligible to serve on the board. Anyone interested in being considered for this appointment should send a letter of interest by Jan. 17 to Assistant Board Secretary Lisa Herald at MCC, 2800 College Drive, Sidney, MI 48885-9723 or e-mail her at lborton@montcalm.edu.

