Kent County Commissioners elects leadership for 2020

The Kent County Board of Commissioner held an organizational meeting on January 2 to determine its leadership positions for 2020.

The Board unanimously voted to re-elect Commissioner Mandy Bolter (District 5) to serve as Chair, her second year leading the Board. Commissioner Stan Stek (District 6) was re-elected as Vice-Chair and will continue as Chair of the Legislative and Human Resources Committee. Commissioner Diane Jones (District 4) will continue serving as Chair of the Finance and Physical Resources Committee.

The leadership team also includes Commissioner Jim Talen (District 15) as Minority Vice-Chair and Vice-Chair of the Legislative and Human Resources Committee and Commissioner Emily Brieve as Vice-Chair of the Finance and Physical Resources Committee.

Bolter was first elected Board Chair in 2019 and has served on the Board since 2014. Her district encompasses Cascade, Lowell and Bowne Township and the northern half of Caledonia Township.

“We have a bipartisan Board so to be elected unanimously is important to me,” said Bolter. In her remarks to the Board, she highlighted several accomplishments in 2019 including receiving a AAA bond rating for more than 20 consecutive years and adopting a balanced budget for 2020 which included funding to address emerging public health issues such as PFAS, and the hiring of two public health workers to assist with lead investigations.

Priorities that Bolter will focus on in 2020 include more action on lead abatement, recycling efforts across the County, and affordable housing.

“When things are running well, you do not hear about them, but I think it’s important that residents know what we do and how their tax dollars are being spent,” concluded Bolter.

