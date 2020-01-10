Enjoy this superfood on any specialty diet





(BPT) – Are you following a gluten-free, keto, paleo, vegetarian, Whole 30 or other special diet? The problem with sticking to a diet is that it can feel restricting, because you’re only allowed to eat certain foods, and that can get boring fast.

Fortunately, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner has a few expert tips to help you succeed with any diet routine:

* Keep it convenient. Focus on foods that are easy to prepare.

* Keep it fun. Focus on foods that you actually enjoy eating.

* Keep it varied. Focus on foods that are versatile and can be used lots of ways.

There’s one ingredient that food lovers can count on while dieting that is incredibly easy to make, versatile and delicious: eggs. Eggs are packed with protein and essential vitamins and nutrients, perfect to keep dieters energized and feeling full throughout the day. For a quick meal that fits most specialty diet plans and can be eaten any time of day, try scrambling peppers, mushrooms and eggs in a pan and top with fresh avocado.

When buying ingredients at the grocery store, remember that not all eggs are created equal. Look for Eggland’s Best eggs with the bright red EB stamp on each egg, as they have superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs. In fact, Eggland’s Best eggs provide 10 times more vitamin E than ordinary eggs, which is an important nutrient for maintaining the immune system. Plus, they have 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the omega-3s and vitamin B12 and six times more vitamin D.

Why are EB eggs so much more nutritious than regular eggs? The additional nutrients are thanks to a proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E.

Whether hard-boiled, poached, scrambled or mixed into a favorite recipe, Eggland’s Best eggs are easy to use in dishes and customize to your tastes. If you’re looking for recipe inspiration, try this tasty Garden Frittata recipe:

Garden Frittata

Fresh vegetables mixed with eggs and cheese make for the perfect meal. Note: This recipe adheres to the rules of many specialty diets, including vegetarian, keto and gluten-free.

Ingredients:

4 Eggland’s Best Eggs (large), beaten

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh garlic

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped fresh spinach

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves

1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped cherry tomatoes

Directions:

Melt butter in 10-inch skillet until sizzling; add garlic and onions.

Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 4-5 minutes or until onions are translucent.

Add spinach, saute 2-3 minutes or until spinach is wilted.

Whisk eggs and salt together in bowl.

Add eggs to vegetable mixture in pan; sprinkle with basil.

Cover; continue cooking 4-6 minutes or until center is almost set.

Sprinkle with cheese. Cover; remove from heat. Let stand 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Cut into wedges. Garnish with chopped tomatoes.

For more nutritious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

