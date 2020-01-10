Cedar Springs Public Schools wants your input





Do you want to have some input on the next steps Cedar Springs Public Schools takes regarding their facilities? They are asking residents to complete a facilities questionnaire online to help clarify their direction.

Here is their request, including some background:

“In 2016, Cedar Springs Public Schools (CSPS) conducted a thorough review of our existing facilities. The report identified several areas in need of our attention including safety and security upgrades, roofing, paving, mechanical systems, flooring, playgrounds, and electrical system upgrades throughout the district. In addition to areas of need associated with the current condition of our schools, we need additional learning spaces to accommodate our growing student population.

CSPS has utilized its building and site sinking fund and grants to address some of these capital improvements. District leaders placed an emphasis on projects that enhanced student and staff safety and security while on our campus. The Board of Education is now considering several options to provide the necessary spaces needed to accommodate our growing student population and to address our remaining infrastructure needs.

Your thoughts are essential to the Board of Education as they work on clarifying the direction for our district’s facility plan. CSPS is asking parents and residents of our community to complete a short questionnaire to help focus the district’s next steps regarding our facilities.

Please provide your thoughts by completing the questionnaire by 4:00 p.m. on January 27. Be assured that your answers will remain completely anonymous.

Please visit www.csredhawks.org for the CSPS 2020 Facilities Vision Questionnaire link.”

