Area hospitals enacting visitor restrictions





Working to meet the challenge of caring for the community amid an influx of respiratory illness, Grand Rapids area hospitals are asking those who are ill to refrain from visiting hospitalized friends or family members. One of the most important tools in fighting the transmission of infection is limiting exposure.

Michigan is among the hardest hit states for respiratory illnesses this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Respiratory illnesses, including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), can be especially dangerous to the young, frail or elderly.

Visitors are asked to respect the following restrictions:

• If you are ill, please refrain from visiting the hospital

• All visitors are expected to be healthy and the hospitals are taking active steps to protect patients, staff and visitors. A healthy visitor is someone who does not have the following symptoms:

• Fever, greater than 100.4 F

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny nose or congestion

• Vomiting or diarrhea

• Rash or draining sores

• Only healthy visitors may visit patients in the hospitals or outpatient locations

• Anyone with the above symptoms should consider a video visit with a provider, an appointment with their primary care physician or an urgent care visit

These restrictions apply to visitors at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, Metro Health – University of Michigan and all Spectrum Health hospitals (including United in Greenville) and are effective until further notice. The measures are designed to protect vulnerable patients, as well as staff members. The hospitals will continue to monitor the situation and stay in contact with clinical leaders at health systems across the state to collaboratively and effectively address the situation.