Police search for three suspects in retail theft

by Judy Reed

Two businesses on 17 Mile Rd in Cedar Springs were robbed of goods Tuesday afternoon and the suspects made their getaway in a blue pickup truck.

The blue pickup truck seen in the photo is the getaway vehicle for the suspects that stole jackets from Family Farm and Home and alcohol from Rite Aid on Tuesday afternoon. A witness on the scene snapped the photo. Photo used with permission.

According to Sgt. Todd Probst, of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the first retail theft took place about 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at Family Farm and Home. The suspects stole black Carhartt jackets with hoods, and then went across the street to Rite Aid and stole alcohol.

The suspects, described as a Caucasian male, an African American male, and an African American female, then fled westbound in a blue pickup truck.

“Our deputies were on scene in seconds but could not find the fleeing truck,” said Sgt. Probst. He added that they ran the plate on the truck but no record came back.

If you have any information, please call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6100.