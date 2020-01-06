The Post travels—everywhere!





Noah Gorby, of Cedar Springs, went on a weeklong trip with his grandparents, Dave and Jan Malmo, of Howard City, out East. Great photo bomb by the llama!





It was a great year for our “Post travels to” feature in 2019. The Post traveled far and wide. It traveled as close as Battle Creek, and as far away as Denmark. Other places the Post visited include: Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula, the Thumb, Hawaii, northern Michigan, the Grand Canyon, Alaska, Las Vegas, Washington state, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Montana, out East, Tennessee, Idaho, California, Central America, South America, and the Bahamas.

We are out of “Post travels” photos, so please send us yours in 2020!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

