Suspect sentenced in gas station robbery





Brandon Gilley





Daniel Morris





By Judy Reed

A second suspect in a robbery at a gas station in Algoma Township has been sentenced to prison.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, employees reported that two suspects entered the J&H Family store, at 3620 14 Mile Rd (near Edgerton) on Thursday, August 22, shortly after 1 a.m. One of them was armed with a handgun, and demanded cash from the register. The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes and then fled in a silver Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck.

The first suspect, identified as Daniel Morris, 35, of Newaygo, was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 28, in the Jackson area after investigators followed up on a lead that eventually directed them to the suspect’s location. He was sentenced in November to five to 60 years in prison on a charge of armed robbery.

The second suspect, Brandon Gilley, 26, was apprehended in September. He was sentenced on December 19 on a charge of armed robbery and also received a sentence of five to 60 years in prison. At the time of the robbery, he was on probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, so will have to finish out that sentence as well.