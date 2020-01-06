Supreme Court denies Duram appeal





By Judy Reed

Glenna Duram is serving a life sentence without chance of parole for the murder of her husband, Martin, in Ensley Township, in 2015. Photo from Michigan Dept. of Corrections.





Glenna Mary Duram, 51, convicted of first degree premeditated murder in the May 2015 shooting death of her husband, Martin Duram, in Ensley Township, will not be allowed to appeal the April 30, 2019 judgment of the Michigan Court of Appeals, which upheld her conviction in Newaygo County Circuit Court.

The Michigan Supreme Court handed down the denial on December 23. According to the order, it says, “it is DENIED, because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court. The motion to remand is DENIED.”

Duram had appealed to the Michigan Court of Appeals, in April, contending that evidence admitted in court showing the titles of websites she had visited on her cell phone on the morning of the murder constituted inadmissible hearsay and was unfairly prejudicial. The titles of the websites were all Ruger-related—which was the type of gun she shot her husband Marty with.

But the Court of Appeals judges disagreed with her assertion, in an opinion on April 29, saying that “Although the evidence did not disclose the content of the web pages or the purpose for which the user accessed them, reasonable jurors could infer from the evidence that defendant had accessed web pages related to the murder weapon in contemplation of killing Martin…The evidence was relevant because it had a tendency to make the existence of the state of mind required for first-degree premeditated murder more probable.”

Duram shot her husband five times before shooting herself twice in the head. She was found under a blanket on the floor. Evidence showed, however, that she had moved around the home, even locking the door, after shooting herself.

She is currently serving a life sentence without chance of parole.

Christina Keller, Martin’s ex-wife, said that the order by the Supreme Court is a big relief to his family. “Especially Marty’s mom. She seemed to stress more about the fact Glenna was even allowed to appeal. Now she can be at ease and continue to move on,” she explained.

