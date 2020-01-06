Man falls through ice on Long Lake





Not a photo of Long lake.





By Judy Reed

A 40-year-old Grand Rapids man has Solon Township Fire to thank for a quick water rescue last Thursday, December 26.

According to Solon Township firefighter Matt Schievink, Solon was dispatched to the west side of Long Lake, near the boat launch, about 2:40 p.m. on December 26, for a fisherman that had fallen through the ice. According to weather data, it was 60 degrees at the time.

“He had been out ice fishing, and the ice not being too thick, he decided to come in. But the ice started breaking, and he got water in his boots and started to sink,” explained Schievink.

He said the man was about 250-300 feet offshore. But it was over in minutes. It only took Solon five minutes from the time of the call for firefighters to rescue the man from the lake.

Schievink does not recommend doing any ice fishing right now. “Stay off the water. There’s hardly any ice on the lakes. Ice fishing is fun but it’s not worth the danger,” he warned.

