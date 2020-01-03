Varsity wrestlers win championships





The 2019/2020 varsity wrestling season is underway for your beloved Red Hawks. Leading the flock this season is returning all-stater Trevor Marsman (junior, 16-0). Marsman carried on tradition to become the fourth Red Hawk to win the Kent County Championship and followed it up as Champion of the Comstock Horseshoe Classic in the 119lb weight class.

Andrew VanGessel (JR, 5-1) captured his first individual varsity title at the Horseshoe in the 112lb division going 3-0 on the day as the Hawks placed fourth of 18 teams.

Nate Elliston, David Erxleben and Landon Demorest each battled for third place medals. Meanwhile, Sage Serbenta, Cole Haack, Joe Meade, Antwuon Nicholls and John Pienton chipped in wins for the young squad from Cedar Springs.

The boys will travel to Allendale this weekend and begin OK White competition Friday, January 10, at Lowell.

