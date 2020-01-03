



Michael A. Smith 77 of Rockford, MI passed away, Thursday, December 26, 2019 and now resides in Heaven. Unfortunately left behind after almost 54 years is his wife, Patricia; two sons he proudly fathered, Andrew Smith of Langley, VA and Eric (Melissa) Smith of Jenison, MI; his beloved grandchildren, Alexis, Courtney, Austin and Brianna of Jenison. Preceding him in death were his twin grandbabies, Andrew and Alex Smith and parents, Russell and Eileen (Toenjes) Smith. He served two tours in Vietnam in Navy Seabees and struggled with cancer and side effects of Agent Orange. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends but will be remembered for all the ingenious ideas and inventions he was always working on. His favorite saying until the end was, “There is no such thing as can’t,” and that was the way he lived his life. If there was no path, he made one. The family greeted friends Wednesday, January 1 at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. The service was Thursday, January 2 at Blythefield Hills Baptist Church, 6727 Kuttshill Dr. NE, Rockford. Pastor Louie Konopka officiating. Interment Altona Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Blythefield Hills Baptist Church or Faith Hospice.

