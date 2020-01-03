CSY wrestlers at Montague





By James Streeter

A small but determined group of Red Hawk grapplers traveled to Montague this past weekend and competed against some stiff competition during Christmas break. Four Red Hawks came away with hardware in the MyWAY West tournament that had been capped at 300 wrestlers.

In the 2013-15 age group, 55lb bracket, Ethan Trompen came away with a 2nd place finish. Dillon Vandyke (64/67lbs) and Jaxon Fitzerald (82lbs), both in the 2011-12 age group, came away with 3rd and 4th place finishes respectively. Gavyn Byxbe of the 2007-08 age group, wrapped up the medals with a first place finish in the combined weight class of 119/126lbs.

Also of note was Jon Libera’s 3rd place finish two weekends ago in the 10U 100lb division at the Christmas Sparty Tournament Held in East Lansing. This particular tournament is a NuWAY National tournament and draws stiff competition from across the country.

Way to Go Red Hawks! This week the CSYW Club travels to Wyoming for another MyWAY West Region tournament.

